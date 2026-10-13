On October 13, the Nigerian Senate approved at second reading a bill to decriminalize attempted suicide. A majority of senators supported the document, after which it was referred to the Senate committees on health and on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

What the bill provides for

The initiative was introduced by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong of the southern district of Cross River State. The bill provides for abolishing criminal liability for attempted suicide, as well as creating a legal framework for suicide prevention, treatment and support for people who survived such attempts.

Ekpenyong said that the document is intended to eliminate the contradiction between the current criminal provisions and the National Mental Health Act. The law defines attempted suicide as a psychiatric emergency requiring medical intervention. According to the senator, a punitive approach may deter people from seeking help, prompt families to conceal such cases and increase the stigma surrounding mental health.

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Debate in the Senate

Senator and physician Dayo Faduyile said that suicide attempts should be treated as a medical rather than a criminal issue. He noted that depression and other mental disorders may affect a person's ability to make decisions, so treatment and recovery should be the priority. Senator Abdul Ningi also spoke in favor of medical intervention instead of punishment.

At the same time, Senate President Godswill Akpabio insisted that imprisonment should remain a punishment for attempted suicide. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele cautioned that provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act do not operate uniformly in all states, so the scope of application of future changes at the national level needs to be clarified.

Current provisions

Currently, Section 327 of Nigeria's Criminal Code provides for up to one year in prison for attempted suicide. Section 231 of the Penal Code also establishes a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine or both penalties; specific provisions and sanctions may vary depending on the jurisdiction.

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