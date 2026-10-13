US Magistrate Judge in Virginia William Fitzpatrick criticized the leadership of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over its actions against former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans. The judge concluded that the accusations against her were based on false information and that officials used the media to spread it. The Hill reports.

Grant for New York

DHS fired Comans after New York received an $80 million grant for emergency migrant housing. The funding was allocated under the Shelter and Services Program, created by Congress to reimburse cities for migrant housing costs.

Shortly after the grant was awarded, the agency clawed back the funds. DHS accused Comans and other officials of unilaterally making “egregious” payments for migrant accommodation in expensive New York hotels. The department claimed that this contradicted President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending funding for nonprofit organizations that assist migrants.

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Court findings

Fitzpatrick called the government’s conduct “outrageous” and noted that hearings to restore an official’s reputation are rarely held, but one was necessary in this case. He concluded that Comans, who had an impeccable record in public service, became the target of professional and personal attacks without legal grounds.

The judge also indicated that many government officials knew the accusations were false when they were disseminated. He concluded that public statements by Kristi Noem and Elon Musk were part of a coordinated campaign to discredit Comans.

Comans’s lawyer, Craig Becker, said the court’s ruling formally corrects the information about his client, who worked in the federal government for 21 years. New York challenged the withdrawal of the grant in court, and Comans filed a lawsuit over her dismissal the following month. Ultimately, the city’s funding was restored after legal proceedings involving other cities as well. DHS did not provide a prompt comment in response to the publication’s request.

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