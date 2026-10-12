Iranian drones attack KDPI camp in Iraq’s Koya — Jerusalem Post

Iranian drones attacked the Azadi camp of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in the city of Koya in the Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a party statement and local Kurdish media.

The KDPI said that one drone struck the camp at 12:01 p.m. According to Rudaw, two drones hit the facility in the Koya district of Erbil province. A senior party official and a security source told the outlet that there was material damage, while no one was killed or injured.

Camp evacuated before strike

As Rudaw notes, the camp was evacuated before the attack, so no one remained on its territory. A security source also confirmed a second drone strike on the same location.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The KDPI called the attack the 175th attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the party. Hana Human Rights, a human rights organization that monitors human rights violations in Iranian Kurdistan, said that one of the camps where families of KDPI members live was targeted. According to its information, the drones took off from Piranshahr in Iran.

Statements by the Kurdish opposition

KDPI spokesperson Khalid Azizi told Rudaw that the party sees no need to deploy armed units to Iranian Kurdistan, as Kurdish opposition groups and their supporters in Iran are engaged in a civil struggle. According to him, the party discussed the matter with the Iraqi government and the authorities of the Kurdistan Region and pledged not to turn Iraqi Kurdistan or Iraq into a rear front.

Earlier, the KDPI defended the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan, whose creation was announced in February. The party described the unification of several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups as a political decision for coordination and cooperation. Iran calls these groups terrorist organizations.

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