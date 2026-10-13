In Poland, Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty urged President Karol Nawrocki to sign a law on mechanisms for restricting access to illegal content on the internet. The politician said that the provisions adopted by the Sejm are intended to strengthen the protection of children and counter hatred online, Interia reports.

In a video address published on Monday evening on platform X, Czarzasty said that “everyone is frightened” by what is happening in schools, as well as by hate online. According to him, the law adopted by the Sejm last Thursday is intended to ensure safety for children and grandchildren.

“Do not say that this law restricts freedom. This law restricts bad things, restricts stupidity,” Czarzasty said. He also appealed to Nawrocki to sign the document “in the name of the children of all Polish women and men.”

Mechanism for restricting access

Amendments to the law on the provision of electronic services and other acts were prepared by Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs. They provide for a procedure for the rapid issuance of orders restricting access to materials that violate the law, while respecting the rights of internet users.

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Courts and authorized bodies will be able to issue orders concerning content related, among other things, to crimes, hatred, or fraud. Online platforms and other service providers will be required to block materials specified in such decisions.

Users whose content has been restricted will be able to request that access be restored in the event of erroneous blocking. Before filing an application with an authority, they will need to use the service provider’s content reporting system. A decision to restrict access may be appealed in a court of general jurisdiction.

Debate on freedom of speech

In urgent cases, decisions by authorities may be subject to immediate enforcement. The prosecutor’s office, police, tax administration, and Border Guard will be able to request the prompt blocking of materials related, among other things, to the sexual exploitation of children, identity theft, fraud, or copyright infringement.

During debates in the Sejm, the head of the presidential chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, stressed the need to combine efforts against illegal content with the protection of freedom of speech. He said that the current draft differs little from the version of the law previously vetoed by the president, adding that Nawrocki will sign the document if a “good law” is adopted.

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