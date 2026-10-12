The European Union has imposed sanctions on three individuals and four entities linked to violations and circumvention of international restrictions concerning North Korea. The measures provide for asset freezes, a ban on the provision of funds and economic resources, as well as an entry ban to the EU for individuals, RMF24 reports.

Who was added to the list

The sanctions list includes Ri Song Jin, a researcher at North Korea's National Aerospace Technology Administration. According to the EU, he supported Russian military actions.

The sanctions also concern Anna Akinshina, head of the Russian development company Samolet Group. According to the EU, the company recruited workers from North Korea for construction projects in Vladivostok. Vladimir Sokolov, head of the Black Horse holding company, Samolet Group itself, and the Black Horse holding company were also added to the list.

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The EU also included shipping company Paekyangsan Shipping Co Ltd and Golden Autumn Agroholding, a subsidiary of Black Horse, on the list. The EU said that Paekyangsan Shipping Co Ltd transported Russian petroleum products to North Korea, while Sokolov facilitated trade and industrial cooperation with North Korea.

Cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang

The EU expressed serious concern over the strengthening military and economic interaction between aggressor state Russia and North Korea. Among the cited reasons are arms supplies in exchange for oil, the employment of North Korean citizens in Russia, and the presence of North Korean military personnel on Russian territory.

The EU recalled that UN Security Council resolutions prohibit such actions and provide for the repatriation of North Korean workers who are abroad. Following the latest decision, the EU sanctions list concerning North Korea includes 80 individuals and 25 entities. In conclusions from June 2026, the European Council condemned the deployment of North Korean forces in Russia and further military support for Moscow by North Korea, Iran, and Belarus.

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