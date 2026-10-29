US President Donald Trump called for Democratic Party candidate Mary Peltola and Dan J. Sullivan to be removed from the ballot in Alaska's Senate election. He also said they should be held criminally liable, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trump's statements

Before traveling to a rally in Ohio, Trump claimed that Peltola and Dan J. Sullivan had allegedly participated in an attempt to mislead voters about the identity of incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan. Dan J. Sullivan has the same first and last name as the incumbent senator, although their middle initials differ.

Trump said that the appearance on the ballot of another candidate named Dan Sullivan was allegedly part of a scheme organized by Democrats. He also called on Peltola to withdraw from the race. In a post on the Truth Social platform, the president repeated his accusations against Alaska Democrats and called the situation “voter fraud at the highest level.”

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Justice Department lawsuit

Last week, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit seeking, under certain circumstances, to prevent the certification of Alaska's Senate election results if incumbent Senator Dan S. Sullivan loses. The legal dispute concerns Dan J. Sullivan's candidacy.

The US administration argues that his participation in the election could mislead voters and affect the outcome of the race.

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