In the United States, three progressive New York politicians endorsed by city Mayor Zohran Mamdani won elections to the House of Representatives. Brad Lander, Darializa Avila-Chevalier and Claire Valdez will represent New York State’s 10th, 13th and 7th congressional districts, respectively, in the 120th Congress, Al Jazeera reports.

After the Democratic Party primaries held on June 23, all three candidates were considered favorites in their districts, where Democrats enjoy significant support. Valdez, who is currently a member of the state legislature, defeated Republican community activist Melvin Rivera. In her political platform, she advocated, among other things, making it easier for unions to organize.

Other Democratic victories

Incumbent House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also comfortably re-elected from New York’s 14th district. State assembly member Micah Lasher won his first seat in Congress, defeating Republican Caroline Shinkle. Queens representative Grace Meng was re-elected, defeating Republican Joseph Chow.

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Meng said the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the midterm elections was a “mandate, not just a boost” for the party. She also said that the new Congress must counter President Donald Trump, who, she said, had not treated Congress as an independent branch of government.

Hochul retains governor’s office

Incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul was re-elected for a new term, defeating Republican Bruce Blakeman, a lawyer and Nassau County executive. Together with Lieutenant Governor Adrienne Adams, she will form the first elected all-female governor and lieutenant governor ticket in the state’s history. Hochul’s new term will begin on January 1, and the newly elected members of Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2027.

New York Democrats are also putting forward House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the position of speaker. If elected, he will become the first Black speaker of the lower chamber of the US Congress.

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