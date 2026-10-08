In London, United Kingdom, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna met with British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband. After the talks, he stated that the presence of British troops in Estonia is an important component of NATO's deterrence and defence system. This was reported by ERR News.

Defence cooperation

According to Tsahkna, Estonian and British troops train together every day. He highly praised the United Kingdom's readiness to act side by side with Estonian troops and said this is important both for Estonia's security and for the entire Alliance.

The minister stressed the need to continue defence cooperation between the two countries. He also noted that growing defence investment by NATO's European allies and Canada helps the Alliance meet its defined defence capability targets.

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The United Kingdom has been the lead nation in the deployment of NATO allied land forces in Estonia for almost ten years. It is also the lead nation of the NATO battlegroup stationed at the Tapa base. According to ERR News, this deployment is the largest deployment of British land forces in several years.

Ukraine and pressure on Russia

During the meeting, Tsahkna and Miliband discussed support for Ukraine, increasing pressure on Russia, the aggressor state, and countering its hybrid activities. According to the Estonian minister, achieving lasting peace requires making the continuation of aggression more costly for Russia than ending it.

Tsahkna said that Ukraine must receive everything necessary for its defence, while its partners should already prepare security guarantees for the post-war period to prevent aggression from recurring. The sides also discussed potential cooperation ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is to take place in Estonia in January.

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