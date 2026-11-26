On Wednesday, more than 300 raids were conducted in 12 European countries as part of an operation against organized financial crime.

Twenty-one suspects were arrested, and more than 3,000 law enforcement officers were involved in the raids.

Investigators suspect the criminal organization of laundering at least €120 million through a fraudulent scheme and a network of 22 shell companies in Germany that issued invoices for services that were never actually provided.

The suspects are also accused of tax evasion amounting to at least €18.9 million. During the searches, authorities seized documents, data storage devices, cash, jewelry, and luxury vehicles.

Source: dpa.

Dubai police in the United Arab Emirates reported that they had uncovered a group that recruited people to open bank accounts and digital wallets and subsequently gained control over them. According to law enforcement officials, these accounts were used in an investment fraud scheme and to transfer funds obtained through fraudulent activities.

In Germany, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, and the German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) have established a joint venture to combat money laundering and other financial crimes. Its mission will be to detect suspicious money flows between various institutions at an early stage and to exchange information about potential fraud involving private and corporate clients.

In Spain, an international criminal network that used Ukrainian women to launder money was uncovered. The perpetrators opened bank accounts in their names and conducted financial transactions through them on online gambling platforms. As a result of the special operation, 12 participants in the scheme were detained, and over a hundred accounts in various countries were frozen.

Read us on