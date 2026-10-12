In Delhi, India, authorities on Monday closed six metro stations and introduced restrictions and traffic changes on more than 20 road sections ahead of a planned opposition march to the Supreme Court. Protest participants oppose the revision of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

As Kathmandu Post reports, opposition parties and supporters of the youth movement “Cockroach” have taken to the streets in protests almost daily this month. Critics say the voter register revision, which began last year, benefits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Removals from voter lists

According to India’s Election Commission, about 130 million entries were removed from voter lists during the verification process. In particular, 28 million concerned deceased people, 63 million concerned those who had changed their place of residence, and another 30 million concerned people who could not be located.

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Opposition parties say the removals disproportionately affect Muslim voters and other minorities who, in their view, are less likely to support the Hindu nationalist ruling party. The Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party reject these accusations. The commission also said that voters mistakenly removed from the lists can register again.

March to the Supreme Court

The Congress party announced its intention to hand the chief justice a memorandum demanding an end to what it calls “vote theft” and Kumar’s resignation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on social media platform X that young people, opposition parties, civic groups, and supporters of democracy and India’s Constitution would join the march.

According to a Congress source, Chief Justice Surya Kant declined a meeting, stating in an email that the delegation should approach the court through legal procedures, as the matter is already being considered by the court. Meanwhile, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party said they intended to meet with Delhi police to demand that a date be set for a peaceful rally, and threatened to announce a new protest if no date is named within 24 hours.

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