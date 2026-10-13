The prosecutor’s office in the French city of Saint-Denis on the island of Réunion has launched an investigation into the captain of the tanker DF Peak, which was detained the day before by naval personnel. The vessel is believed to be linked to Russia’s shadow fleet.

The investigation concerns the inability to confirm the vessel’s nationality during the inspection.

The offense with which the captain is charged carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine of €300,000. The vessel may also be confiscated.

“The investigation, in particular, aims to establish the vessel’s operating conditions and identify its owner and operator, who may also face criminal charges,” noted the prosecutor from Saint-Denis.

Twenty-one crew members of various nationalities remain on board. Restrictive measures and detention have been imposed on them for an initial period of 48 hours, which a judge may extend.

Le Monde reported this, citing a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

France detained an oil tanker belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet” near Sicily.

On June 1, France detained the Tagor, a tanker belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet, in the Atlantic.

The European Union is considering adding about 20 additional tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet to future restrictive measures aimed at reducing Moscow’s oil revenues. New sanctions are also planned to be extended to vessels transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to prevent the Kremlin from creating a similar shadow fleet for LNG.

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