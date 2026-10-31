France’s highest administrative court has upheld a ban on the planned route of a protest march in Paris. As a result, participants must remain in the eastern outskirts of the French capital.

Demonstrations against the cost of living

France is expecting another day of nationwide protests on Saturday against the cost of living and conditions in schools. The actions have been called “Act Three.” They bring together activists from the “yellow vests” movement and student demonstrators.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As France 24 reports, authorities will deploy 70,000 security personnel and impose a curfew in certain areas. Similar measures were used last weekend.

Minister’s warning

France’s interior minister fears possible unrest after dark on Halloween. He also reminded that covering one’s face during a demonstration remains illegal.

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