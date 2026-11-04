Brown projected to win Ohio Senate election — The Hill

In the United States, former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown is projected to defeat Republican senator Jon Husted in the special Senate election in Ohio. According to The Hill, Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) projected Brown’s victory when, with 83% of ballots counted, he was leading his opponent by slightly more than two percentage points.

Special election in Ohio

The election was held to fill the remainder of the Senate term of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who left his seat in the upper chamber of Congress early after moving to the White House. Last year, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed Husted, who was then the state’s lieutenant governor, to temporarily hold the position.

If the projection is confirmed, Brown will represent Ohio in the Senate until the next election cycle. To secure a full six-year term, he will need to run again in 2028.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Campaign spending

Brown had already served three terms as a senator, but lost the 2024 election to Republican Bernie Moreno. Ahead of the vote, DDHQ polling averages gave Brown a three-percentage-point lead, although leading forecasters rated the race as one in which the candidates’ chances were roughly even.

In the third quarter, Brown raised $23.1 million for his campaign, while Husted raised $5 million. According to the Ohio Capital Journal, the Republican Party-affiliated Senate Leadership Fund, President Donald Trump-backed MAGA Inc., and Elon Musk’s America PAC collectively spent $113.5 million on campaigns against Brown. Outside groups spent $69.5 million on campaigns against Husted.

According to AdImpact, total spending on political advertising in Ohio’s Senate campaign this cycle exceeded $500 million. Trump and former President Barack Obama traveled to the state to support candidates in the Senate race, as well as participants in the competitive Ohio gubernatorial election — Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton.

Read us on