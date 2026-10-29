In Monaco, a 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody as part of the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Antoine de Massy, a distant relative of Prince Albert II. Investigators believe the cause of death may have been a fall from a great height, Der Spiegel reports.

Investigation into the circumstances of the death

The Monaco prosecutor's office reported an investigation into causing death through negligence and failure to assist a person in danger. According to the principality's investigative authority, the detained man denied the allegations against him and did not answer other questions from the investigating judge.

According to law enforcement, the suspect is a Ukrainian citizen and has lived in Monaco for 30 years. He is presumed innocent. The investigation is to establish the exact circumstances in which Antoine de Massy fell from a height; analyses and technical examinations are also planned.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surveillance camera footage

De Massy's body was found on Sunday in a green area in central Monaco. Earlier, relatives noticed his absence from a family dinner and raised the alarm.

According to media reports, on the night from Saturday to Sunday, de Massy was seen leaving a nightclub in the principality: he was staggering and leaning on another man. Reviewing surveillance camera footage enabled investigators to identify a person who was near the scene. The 42-year-old man was detained on Monday morning.

Antoine de Massy was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the older sister of Prince Rainier III, the father of Prince Albert II. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene said they were shocked by the young man's death.

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