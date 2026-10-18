More than 55 accidents involving passenger and freight trains have been recorded in Pakistan since the beginning of the year. According to The Express Tribune, these incidents reportedly resulted in several deaths, dozens of injuries, and damage to railway infrastructure worth millions of rupees.

Freight and passenger train accidents

Railway sources said that accidents of varying severity occurred in several regions of the country. Sukkur, Karachi, and Multan were named among the railway divisions with the highest number of incidents.

On August 27, 10 wagons of a freight train derailed near Khanpur. On the same day, a locomotive and two passenger carriages of the Rawal Express derailed near Kala Gujran. On September 27, an accident involving the Yusufwala coal train occurred near Khairpur.

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Also, on September 9, three wagons of a coal freight train derailed at the Kotri marshalling yard, while on September 2, a power car of the Khyber Mail derailed near Sanjiani. In another incident on September 6, seven wagons of a coal train derailed.

Inspection of parts production

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visited the steel foundry and carriage workshops in Mughalpura. He inspected production facilities, including an electric arc furnace and a spectral laboratory for testing parts manufactured in the furnace, and instructed officials to ensure quality standards in the production of railway components.

On May 24, a shuttle train in Quetta was targeted in an act of sabotage that damaged three carriages. The publication also mentions a serious accident involving the Rahman Baba Express in the Multan railway division.

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