Poland will begin its ninth and final Voluntary Basic Military Service course of 2026 on November 16. Basic training will last until December 12, while recruitment is being conducted by Military Recruitment Centres, RMF24 reports.

Training programme

Volunteers will undergo 27 days of basic training. The programme includes drill training, studying military regulations, the basics of weapons handling, tactical exercises and physical training.

The course will conclude with the taking of the military oath. The Polish army describes this service as an opportunity for people who want to test themselves in the military, gain experience and decide whether to connect their future lives with service.

Admission requirements and further service

People aged 18 and over who hold Polish citizenship, have not been convicted of an intentional crime and receive an assessment of physical and psychological fitness for service may apply. An application can be submitted to a selected Military Recruitment Centre, registration can be started through the zostanzolnierzem.pl portal, or applicants can call the hotline for volunteers.

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After completing basic training, a participant may be transferred to the reserve or continue specialised training lasting up to 11 months. Graduates may also apply for professional military service, service in the Territorial Defence Forces or the active reserve.

Payments and training locations

Poland's Ministry of National Defence reports that volunteers are entitled to pay at the level of the lowest basic salary of a professional servicemember — currently around 6,500 zlotys gross per month. They can also receive free training to obtain new qualifications and permits.

Completion of service gives priority in recruitment for professional military service and, if the established criteria are met, in employment in public administration. The ninth course can be completed at 50 locations across Poland.

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