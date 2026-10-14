Clashes between protesters and police occurred near the building of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. Robert Bąkiewicz and members of the Border Defense Movement attempted to block the entrance to the institution, RMF24 reports.

Removal of barriers

Police dismantled barriers that participants of the action had placed in front of the tribunal building. Those gathered tried to prevent this. According to the outlet, dozens of protesters and police officers pushed one another near the Constitutional Tribunal.

Those taking part in the gathering included Law and Justice party lawmakers Antoni Macierewicz and Dariusz Gosek. The president of the Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski, also arrived at the building. Republika editor-in-chief Tomasz Sakiewicz was also at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Oath of a Constitutional Tribunal judge

On Wednesday morning, Maciej Berek, a Constitutional Tribunal judge elected by the Sejm in September, took the oath of office in the Sejm. Among those attending the ceremony were Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty and Senate Marshal Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska.

Berek took the oath using the formula “before the president.” Polish President Karol Nawrocki was not present at the ceremony.

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