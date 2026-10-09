A district court in Siedlce, Poland, sentenced 60-year-old Adam Ch. to a cumulative penalty of 30 years in prison for murdering paramedic Cezary L. during an ambulance callout. The verdict has not yet entered into force, and the parties may appeal. This was reported by RMF24.

Attack during an ambulance call

The incident occurred on January 25, 2025, in one of the apartments on Sobieskiego Street in Siedlce. According to the investigation, Adam Ch. felt unwell during a gathering attended by six people and called medics.

Two paramedics, Cezary L. and Mateusz M., arrived at the call. Due to the patient's head injuries, they decided to take him to hospital. According to the investigation, the man took two knives and attacked the medics. Cezary L. sustained a fatal injury to the chest area. The second paramedic suffered a wrist injury while trying to disarm the attacker.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Payments and psychiatric examination

The court also ordered the convicted man to pay 50,000 zlotys to the Victim Assistance and Post-Penitentiary Assistance Fund. He must pay another 50,000 zlotys to the injured paramedic as compensation for non-material damage.

Adam Ch. admitted to the acts charged against him but stated that he did not remember the course of events. At the time of the attack, his blood alcohol level was more than 2 per mille. During the investigation, the man underwent psychiatric observation: experts found no mental illness or intellectual impairment and concluded that he was able to understand the significance of his actions. They also indicated a high risk of similar crimes being repeated due to alcohol dependence.

After the tragedy in Siedlce, the National Trade Union of Paramedics demanded stronger protection of medical personnel from aggression. Since January 2, 2026, stricter penalties for attacking a medic have been in force in Poland: punishment may range from three months to five years in prison.

Read us on