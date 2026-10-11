Łukasz Gibała loses Kraków mayoral election in 2024 — RMF24

In Kraków, Poland, city councillor Łukasz Gibała lost to Aleksander Miszalski in the second round of the 2024 local elections, RMF24 reports. Gibała received 48.96% of the vote, while Miszalski secured 51.04% support.

Experience in parliament and city politics

Łukasz Gibała was born in Kraków on September 10, 1977. He graduated from Jagiellonian University, holds a doctorate in the humanities and is an entrepreneur.

In 2007, Gibała was elected to the Sejm from Civic Platform. He served two terms in parliament, until 2015. In 2012, the politician left Civic Platform and joined Palikot’s Movement, which later operated under the name Your Movement. He was later also associated with the Poland Together party.

Attempts to lead Kraków

Gibała first ran for mayor of Kraków in 2014. In 2018, he ran on behalf of the Kraków for Residents committee, and has been a city councillor since that year.

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The Kraków for Residents association describes itself as a local self-government movement. Its representatives focus on public transport, green spaces, urban planning, housing accessibility and consultations with residents.

Proposals for the city

During the campaign, Gibała proposed conducting an external audit of the city, reviewing employment at City Hall and municipal companies over the previous two years, and reducing the number of members of management boards and supervisory boards at municipal companies.

He also advocated reducing spending on Kraków’s promotion and ending the mass sale of municipal housing. The politician criticized the current model of the clean transport zone, proposing to make it smaller, revise its principles and hold broader consultations with residents.

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