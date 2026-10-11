The passenger terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was hit by a projectile on October 11. This happened the day after a missile attack on the same terminal, which brought the death toll to 13. Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for these and other strikes.

As PBS NewsHour reports, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said the complex of domestic terminals 3 and 4 was hit. Saudi authorities reported injuries as a result of the new strike. The airport remained closed on Sunday.

Victims of the Saturday attack

The Saturday missile attack initially killed 12 people and injured around 300 others, some of them critically. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that on October 11, an Indian national died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s strike. This raised the death toll to 13.

Saudi authorities said those killed included citizens of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

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Other claimed attacks

Saudi authorities also reported an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the Persian Gulf coast, without providing details. The Houthis, for their part, claimed an attack on this airport as well as on oil and gas facilities in the east of the kingdom.

The Houthis say they have been striking Riyadh airport daily since Wednesday; according to the source, it has no military facilities. They called on airlines, workers and passengers not to use Saudi airports and airspace, calling them an operational zone. Several international airlines have already suspended flights for varying periods.

Before the new strike on Riyadh, the Houthis also said that the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which they control, had again come under attack, for which they blamed Saudi Arabia.

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