In the United States, lawyers for Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook called the committee created by President Donald Trump to investigate her demonstrably biased. The Hill reports this, citing the Associated Press.

Defense objections

Cook’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in a letter to Trump adviser William Scharf that a hearing involving biased committee members, unspecified additional allegations, and an unclear timetable for disclosing new evidence does not meet the principles of independence. He also expressed substantial concerns about the committee’s impartiality and its suitability to carry out its assigned tasks.

According to Lowell, the earliest Cook could appear before the committee would be after the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy meeting.

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Allegations and hearing

Trump had said that Cook made false statements in connection with one or more mortgage documents. To verify these claims, he created a three-person committee. In a White House memorandum, the president stated that it is his duty to ensure that laws are enforced, including dismissing subordinates who cannot be trusted to tell the truth and comply with the law.

The committee hearing was initially scheduled for November 5. It is currently unknown whether it will be postponed. According to the memorandum, Cook was to present arguments, written evidence, and written testimony regarding the existing evidence and allegations.

Cook was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors by former President Joe Biden. The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to dismiss her. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, allowed her to remain on the Board. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the president had not provided her with sufficient procedure to challenge the allegations. In August 2025, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte submitted a referral suggesting that Cook may have illegally listed properties in Georgia and Michigan as her primary residence in order to obtain lower mortgage rates.

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