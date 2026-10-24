In Poland, the board of the Polska 2050 party decided to expel Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz. The party’s founder, Szymon Hołownia, announced this, RMF24 reports.

Party board’s decision

According to Hołownia, the Polska 2050 board made this decision because of Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s actions to the detriment of the party and contrary to the resolutions of its statutory bodies. He called the decision difficult for the political force but inevitable in light of the known facts.

The information was also confirmed by Polska 2050 lawmaker and Deputy Minister of Digitalization Michał Gramatyka. He said that Pełczyńska-Nałęcz was expelled for actions to the detriment of the party and supported the decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on leaving the government

Earlier, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, who had been the leader of Polska 2050, said on social network X that she had decided to leave the government. She also stated that she was leaving the party in the hands of its founder, Szymon Hołownia.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he has two candidates for the position of head of the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy. He promised to name the new head of the ministry after returning from a visit to India and Vietnam.

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