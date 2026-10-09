A court in the Polish city of Ostrołęka has ordered a 19-year-old suspected of a knife attack at a secondary school to be held in custody for three months. The motion was considered behind closed doors. Interia reports the court's decision.

Nine injured

According to the outlet, the attack occurred on Wednesday. The suspect is linked to the injuries of nine people: five students, two teachers and two bystanders. As Interia notes, the 19-year-old could face life imprisonment.

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Suspicions and explosive materials

According to the District Prosecutor's Office in Ostrołęka, the man has been notified of nine suspicions. They include six counts of attempted murder, suspicion of an attempt to murder many people using explosive materials for motives deserving particular condemnation, threats against two school employees, as well as attempted murders of two random people outside the educational institution.

According to the prosecutor's office, the suspect admitted guilt but refused to testify. Elżbieta Edyta Łukasiewicz, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office, said that pyrotechnicians from the provincial police headquarters in Radom carried out a controlled detonation of a backpack containing explosive materials. According to her, the backpack had been left in a computer classroom, and the device found had high destructive power.

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