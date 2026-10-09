59 people detained in Poland after school attacks — Interia

In Poland, following attacks at schools, police checked 35,000 educational institutions across the country and detained 59 people. As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement officers had recorded 172 incidents, Interia reports.

Online threats and knives in schools

Those detained include students suspected of distributing videos and messages containing threats online. At least two teenagers were detained after bringing knives to schools. At the same time, police have no confirmation that they were planning an attack.

Law enforcement officers are taking action in connection with a reasonable suspicion that an offense was committed. Police are also continuing preventive patrols and round-the-clock monitoring of the internet for alarming content, threats and calls for violence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks in the Masovian Voivodeship

At a school in Ostrołęka, 19-year-old Jakub Z., according to the outlet, carried out an attack. He was armed with a knife and brought pyrotechnic materials to the school in a backpack. Nine people were injured.

The following day, at a school in Leszczydół-Nowiny near Wyszków, a 15-year-old teenager fatally wounded a 37-year-old school employee. Another attack, according to Interia, was prevented by services in Sierpc.

Following these events, rumors spread among students and parents about an alleged “bloody Friday,” when an escalation of violence could have occurred. Police said they have so far found no signs of an online challenge connected with these events and urged people to remain calm. The Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime is also monitoring the situation.

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