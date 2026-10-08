The District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin has closed its investigation into the mass incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace because it was unable to identify the perpetrator of the crime. This was reported by RMF24, citing prosecutor’s office spokesperson Marcin Kozak.

Investigation discontinued because perpetrator was not identified

According to the outlet, on the night of September 10, 2026, more than 30 Russian Gerbera-type drones violated Polish airspace. They entered from the east and fell in 27 localities across the country.

For several months, the military prosecutor’s office attempted to identify the individuals personally responsible for the incursion. Kozak said the proceedings were discontinued because the perpetrator of the crime could not be identified; the crime consisted of violating Polish airspace and creating a threat to public safety.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As RMF24 writes, most of the case materials, including the justification for the decision to close it, are classified.

No violations found in military actions

Investigators also examined the Polish army’s response to the drone incursion. The prosecutor’s office concluded that the military acted properly and in accordance with applicable procedures. Service members had the right to use combat assets and shoot down hostile objects, and no violations were found in their actions.

One result of the investigation was information about Polish SIM cards found in some of the downed drones. Information on whether these cards were stolen or illegally purchased has not been disclosed, as this episode is classified.

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