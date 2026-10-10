In Honduras, annual inflation stood at 6.28% in September 2026, compared with 6.20% in August and 4.55% in September 2025. This is according to data from the Central Bank of Honduras, The Rio Times reports. This is the highest annual reading in the past year of official statistics.

At the same time, monthly inflation slowed to 0.48% after 0.79% in August. Core inflation, which excludes the most volatile components, stood at 3.47% and remained within the central bank's target range.

Fuel and food became the main drivers

Transport price increases had the greatest impact on the annual reading: prices in this category rose by 16.05% and added 2.67 percentage points to overall inflation. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 6.01%, adding 1.57 percentage points.

The central bank linked rising prices to more expensive imported fuel amid higher global oil prices, as well as weather factors related to El Niño. They affected the cost of dairy products, sugar, beef, and red beans. The bank estimated the contribution of energy products to annual inflation at 2.40 percentage points.

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Inflation exceeds the target range

The Central Bank of Honduras' inflation target is 4%, with an allowable deviation of one percentage point in either direction. Headline inflation has exceeded the upper limit of this range since April. On September 18, the bank raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6%, and the decision took effect on September 21.

The highest annual inflation was recorded in the south of the country, at 7.49%. In the Tegucigalpa metropolitan district, the figure was 6.07%, while in the San Pedro Sula agglomeration it was 5.94%. In other northern regions, inflation reached 6.77%, and in other areas of the central part of the country, it reached 6.71%.

Of the 405 goods and services in the consumer basket, 59.5% of items became more expensive in September. In August, the share of such items was 64%.

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