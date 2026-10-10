Moldova plans to launch its own drone production for domestic use

Moldova intends to amend its legislation to allow the production of drones for domestic use. The country has no plans to export them.

According to Grosu, current laws do not yet permit such manufacturing activities, so parliament must draft the necessary amendments. He emphasized that future production will be aimed exclusively at meeting the country’s domestic needs.

The drones are planned to be used not only for defense but also during emergencies, in searches for missing persons, in traffic accident investigations, and in agriculture.

Grosu also stated that he does not consider the incidents of unauthorized drones entering Moldova’s airspace to be coincidental, given the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Newsmaker

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