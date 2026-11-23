The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires to lodge a protest over the escalation of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, violations of the airspace of EU and NATO member states, and other hostile actions by Moscow.

In a statement, the Latvian Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks on Ukraine, in particular the shelling of Kyiv on November 19, 2026, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and damaged the buildings of embassies of European Union countries and other states, and highlighted the repeated attacks in recent months on foreign diplomatic missions, including the Honorary Consulate of Latvia in Sloviansk, which violate international law regarding the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

Separately, Latvia condemned the violation of Poland’s airspace on November 20, 2026, as evidenced by the debris from Russian X-101 cruise missiles found on Polish territory. Furthermore, citing data from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service released on November 20, 2026, the Latvian side expressed serious concern over an assassination attempt against a citizen of Ukraine and the United States, which Russian intelligence services organized in Denmark in September 2026.

This was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read us on