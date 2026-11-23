Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Bakhshesh Ardestani stated that the range of Iran's ballistic missiles has allegedly increased from 2,000 to 4,500 kilometers. According to him, this means that all of Europe is within range of Iranian missiles.

As RMF24 reports, Ardestani is a member of the parliamentary national security committee. He also claims that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered that the missiles be made accurate and capable of striking specific targets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous statements about Europe

At the beginning of November, Ardestani told Euronews journalists that Iran would respond with fire against any base in Europe used against Tehran. At the time, Iranian state media warned that a new confrontation could reach the “heart of Europe.”

Threats against US allies

The lawmaker also threatened attacks on the “tangible and intangible resources of countries that support America.” He separately commented on Qatar's role as a mediator in relations between Iran and the United States. In Ardestani's view, Doha can no longer perform this role after condemning actions that Qatar described as Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. On November 18, Qatar stated that these actions constituted a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two states and of international law.

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