In Liverpool, United Kingdom, migrants and their supporters held a protest on September 28 outside the Labour Party conference against proposed changes to the rules for obtaining the right to permanent residence. Participants symbolically wore chains and performed Jailer by Nigerian singer Asa, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The UNISON trade union said that more than 400 people took part in the action, many of whom symbolically wore balls and chains. According to the organization, the song was chosen because of its themes of oppression, power and refusing to accept being treated like a prisoner. The song was released in 2007 on the debut album of Asa, whose real name is Bukola Elemide.

Proposals on the residence period

The action was organized as part of UNISON's Fair Visa Campaign, which calls on the government to abandon the planned changes. According to the trade union, the plan proposed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood would require care workers, National Health Service staff and low-paid public service workers to wait up to 15 years before they can apply for permanent residence in the United Kingdom. Currently, this period is five years.

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UNISON seeks to retain the five-year qualifying period for skilled workers and introduce a sector-wide visa sponsorship system for social care workers. The trade union says visa rules may tie workers to a single employer, while leaving an exploitative workplace or making complaints may affect their right to remain in the United Kingdom and the future of their families.

Trade union and government response

UNISON General Secretary Andrea Egan said at the protest that migrants should not be blamed for insufficient investment in public services. According to her, the National Health Service, social care and other vital services depend on migrant labour. She called for the proposals to be withdrawn, describing them as a threat of 15 years of insecurity and exploitation.

As The Guardian reported, on September 28 Shabana Mahmood said she was considering softening some of the plans. She said the government would seek a balance between fairness for people who legally arrived in the country and UK citizens. No final decision on the proposals has yet been made, according to the publication.

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