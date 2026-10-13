On Tuesday, October 13, the Hungarian Parliament voted to repeal some provisions that had restricted minors' access to materials about homosexuality and gender identity. A total of 139 lawmakers voted to repeal the provisions, while 51 voted against, RMF24 reports.

The changes primarily concern the ban on distributing materials on homosexuality and gender identity to people under the age of 18. These restrictions were added to the child protection law in 2021.

Which restrictions were repealed

At the same time, the adopted rules provide for protecting minors from materials promoting sexual violence, manipulation, and exploitation. They also provide for restricting children's access in public spaces to visual and audiovisual materials that may negatively affect their physical, intellectual, emotional, or moral development.

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AFP noted that the parliament's decision may be the first clear signal of a change in the Hungarian authorities' approach to LGBT people's rights. Prime Minister Peter Magyar presented the changes as strengthening the protection of children regardless of sexual orientation, rather than as restoring LGBT rights.

Reaction and previous restrictions

Tamás Dombos of the Hatter Society human rights organization called the repeal of restrictions on access to LGBT-related materials an important and positive step. At the same time, he said that many unresolved issues remain in the area of LGBT rights in Hungary.

According to Dombos, transgender people have no opportunity to legally recognize their gender identity even after gender transition, while same-sex couples cannot adopt children. In 2020, the Hungarian authorities blocked the possibility of legal gender recognition for transgender people, and in 2025 introduced provisions banning equality marches.

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