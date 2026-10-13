In Lebanon, Hezbollah will provide up to $14,000 in financial assistance to families whose primary homes were destroyed, severely damaged or declared uninhabitable during this year’s war with Israel. The program was announced by Ali Damoush, head of the group’s Executive Council, Cyprus Mail reports.

Payment terms

Families in Beirut and its southern suburbs will be able to receive $14,000: $8,000 for furniture and $6,000 for rent. Families in other areas of Lebanon are to receive $12,000, of which $8,000 is intended for furniture and $4,000 for rent.

The assistance will also apply to people displaced from areas occupied by Israel or adjacent territories. Only families that permanently lived in the affected dwelling and do not have a second home will be eligible for payments. Summer homes and abandoned properties will not be covered by the program.

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Damage assessment and funding

The funds will be paid in four installments over a year. The first payment will amount to $3,500 for residents of Beirut and the southern suburbs and $3,000 for other areas of the country. The type of assistance and eligibility will be determined according to criteria that take into account the extent of damage to each property.

Last week, Reuters, citing two people familiar with the transfer of funds, reported that Hezbollah had received $200 million from Iran to assist displaced Lebanese families. The United States denied that Tehran could provide such financial support, saying that the funds do not exist. Iran did not comment on the information, and Damoush declined to name the total amount the group would allocate for housing support.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed more than 4,300 people. The ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

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