In Istanbul, police entered the headquarters of Halk TV, a television channel critical of the Turkish authorities, in the morning. After that, the channel stopped broadcasting on air and on YouTube, while staff and journalists were unable to enter the building, Interia reports.

According to the outlet, law enforcement officers may have detained 11 people linked to the television channel’s owner. The BBC also reports that authorities in Ankara have appointed a new administrator to manage Halk TV.

Broadcast suspension

The police operation led to the suspension of broadcasts both on television and on the YouTube platform. AFP calls Halk TV Turkey’s most popular news television channel.

The report notes that the channel had critically covered the activities of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutor’s statements and opposition reaction

The prosecutor’s office said that Halk TV owner Cafer Mahiroğlu is suspected of bribery, tender fraud and money laundering. According to the office, arrest warrants were issued for a total of 17 people.

Mahiroğlu is abroad, so he was not detained. In a video address, he said that the public’s right to information is being restricted for political reasons. It was also reported that seven members of his family were detained.

Özgür Özel, whom the source describes as the head of the New Party, criticized the operation and the appointment of an administrator, saying such actions are characteristic of dictators.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranks 163rd out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index. Interia also cites an assessment that 90% of Turkish media are under government control.

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