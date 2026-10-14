Germany’s draft budget for 2027 does not allocate funds for humanitarian aid to victims of the German occupation living in Poland. RMF24 reports, citing the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The publication notes that many people in this group are in difficult financial circumstances.

Humanitarian support is at issue

Jakub Deka, head of the Foundation for Polish-German Reconciliation, stressed that this is not about new compensation claims, but about assistance for elderly people with low pensions, illnesses and loneliness. According to him, the consequences of the war and forced labor affected the entire subsequent lives of many victims: some were unable to obtain an education or a profession, which affected their financial situation.

The German government stated in 2025 that it would examine the possibility of supporting this group. However, the 2027 draft budget also contains no relevant expenditures. According to FAZ, even Bundestag members who support the initiative consider amendments before the final adoption of the budget unlikely.

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Previous payments

The Foundation for Polish-German Reconciliation maintains an archive containing data on Polish victims of the Nazi war and occupation. After Germany’s reunification in 1990, the German government transferred 500 million marks to Poland as a gesture toward the victims. The funds were distributed among approximately 800,000 people; former concentration camp prisoners received higher payments than former forced laborers.

In 2000, around half a million Poles received assistance through the Foundation “Remembrance, Responsibility and Future.” Former camp prisoners were paid 15,000 marks each, forced laborers in industry received 4,400 marks each, and those forced to work in agriculture received 2,200 marks each. Recipients of these payments had to waive any further claims.

At the beginning of the year, possible assistance of 10,000 zlotys per year for one person was discussed, but the idea was not implemented. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously stated that the Polish government would consider supporting the victims from its own funds if Germany does not make a swift decision.

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