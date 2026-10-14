French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has accused X owner Elon Musk of organizing large-scale online harassment campaigns against European leaders. He said this at a conference of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, The Guardian reports.

Statement ahead of elections

Barrot linked his concerns to what he said were attempts by foreign actors to destabilize France ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The minister said that forces seeking to undermine democracy dominate the information space and use methods intended to polarize public debate.

According to him, political movements with authoritarian goals are increasing the polarization of societies in Europe and North America. Barrot also said that opponents of democracy use the issues of immigration, secularism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to fuel hatred and tension.

The French foreign minister also mentioned an unnamed Israeli company that had been accused of creating fake French social media accounts to influence perceptions of Israel's war in Gaza. Among other examples, he cited accusations against Azerbaijan of stoking tensions during unrest in New Caledonia.

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Protests and information influence

Barrot mentioned protests that had taken place in France in recent weeks: schoolchildren, students and trade union activists blocked schools and marched in cities. According to him, these events were used in hostile narratives by Russia, an aggressor state, China, Iran, as well as sources linked to the MAGA movement in the United States.

Last week, Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the French protests, presenting them through the lens of mass migration and disregarding the participants' demands for improved conditions in schools. Musk did not respond to journalists' request for comment.

The French minister said that the government would counter foreign interference and take into account the influence of paid or recruited influencers who use the virality of digital platforms. He stressed that France would not tolerate foreign interference, as it considers this a matter of sovereignty.

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