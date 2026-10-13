In Paris, former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Édouard Philippe said that the European Union proposals of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen could undermine the bloc’s unity. Politico Europe reports that Philippe made the statement on October 13 at Politico’s Paris Competitiveness Summit.

Dispute over France’s contribution to the EU budget

Philippe criticized Le Pen’s plan to seek a unilateral substantial reduction in France’s contribution to the EU budget. In his view, such an initiative effectively amounts to a desire to leave the European Union without directly calling for an exit.

Previously, Le Pen supported holding a referendum in France on leaving the EU, but abandoned the proposal after losing to Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 presidential election. Her party, National Rally, now says it seeks to change the EU from within.

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Criticism of the economic program

Philippe also called Le Pen’s budget plans unrealistic and said that her savings calculations lack sufficient justification. The progressive think tank Terra Nova, in a note released the same day, pointed to errors, contradictions and inaccurate estimates in Le Pen’s budget presentation.

In August, Le Pen said that her plan to lower the statutory retirement age to 62 for most workers would cost €9 billion annually. At the same time, Institut Montaigne, a think tank with fiscally conservative views, estimated the cost of the proposal at €34.7 billion per year. Last week, Le Pen said she would later explain how she would finance this key promise.

Philippe stressed the need to restore financial confidence in France on the European stage. According to the publication, the country’s budget deficit still exceeds 5% of gross domestic product, which is beyond EU rules.

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