In Russia, a man was fined for criticizing Solovyov's propaganda program

A court in the city of Balakovo, Saratov Oblast, Russia, fined 33-year-old Vladislav Silaev 40,000 rubles under a provision regarding the “discrediting” of the Russian army. The basis for the ruling was a series of posts he made on the social network “VKontakte.” Russian media outlets drew attention to the court’s decision, which was made public on September 30.

Silaev published all of these posts during the first year of the full-scale war against Ukraine. In one of them, he criticized an episode of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov’s program “Solovyov Live,” which featured Boris Korchevnikov, director of the Orthodox TV channel “Spas,” as a guest.

During the broadcast, Korchevnikov stated that a person who does not change their attitude toward the country even when others are giving their lives for it allegedly does not deserve a patriotic upbringing. He also called such people “nobodies,” “dregs,” and “trash,” claiming that God knows how to hate and destroy them.

Silaev commented on this segment of the broadcast, saying, “What utter depravity! What is going on in these people’s heads?”

In addition, the man posted an image with the caption “No to mobilization,” as well as a post calling on people not to participate in “the works of darkness” and not to support the war. In another post, he appealed to God, saying: “God, rid Russia of the tyrant Putin and his henchmen!!!”

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

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