In Albania’s capital, Tirana, an anti-government student protest near the Ministry of Education escalated into hours-long clashes with police. As Balkan Insight reports, the clashes continued until late Tuesday evening.

Tear gas and water cannons

According to the outlet, protesters threw stones and petrol bombs. Police used tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to drive the participants out of the streets.

Albania’s State Police said that 16 protesters had been detained. Investigations are ongoing into another 49 people. The agency noted that damage, destruction, and arson of property are unrelated to the peaceful exercise of the right to protest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured people and suspension of police officers

Albania’s Ministry of Health reported that medical assistance was provided to a total of 13 people. As of Wednesday, six of them continued receiving treatment at a Tirana hospital.

The head of the State Police ordered the suspension of four police officers and the head of the public order unit at one police station. The decision was made after a video spread showing police officers roughly carrying a 19-year-old man with a broken leg.

The rally was initially announced by participants in the so-called Flamingo Revolution, who called on students to join. Demonstrators expressed dissatisfaction with study conditions at universities, the cost of education and accommodation, and also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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