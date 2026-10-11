In Warsaw, a man with a knife injured two bus passengers — RMF24

In Warsaw, police are searching for a man who attacked passengers on a city bus with a knife. The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 10; two people were injured in the attack.

The victims were hospitalized; their injuries are not life-threatening, according to a report by Ukrinform.

The incident took place on city bus No. 755 in the northern part of the Polish capital. Shortly before midnight, police received a report that one of the passengers had attacked others with a knife.

At the scene, law enforcement officers determined that two men had been injured. They were taken to hospitals. The attacker fled before emergency services arrived. The police have already identified a likely suspect and are searching for him. According to the publication’s unofficial information, the suspect is an adult male.

The circumstances and motives behind the attack have not yet been disclosed.

Source: RMF24

Earlier in Warsaw, a woman with a knife injured three people near a school.

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In Poland, police have detained 76 people in connection with inspections at educational institutions, which are being conducted following a series of attacks at schools and reports of possible attacks. As of 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, law enforcement officials had recorded 231 incidents for which they are taking action based on reasonable suspicion of a crime.

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