The Ethics Commission of ISM University of Management and Economics in Lithuania found plagiarism and other violations of academic integrity in the doctoral dissertation of Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius. The university gave him six months to remedy the shortcomings in the work, Anadolu Agency reports, citing broadcaster LRT.

Ethics Commission findings

The commission identified violations related to academic writing, citations and source attribution in the dissertation. Sinkevičius defended it in 2015.

According to the university’s findings, the work contained instances of plagiarism. The commission also noted that the dissertation did not meet the requirement for independent doctoral research.

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Decision on the academic degree

The university did not recommend stripping the prime minister of his academic degree. His dissertation focused on factors affecting alcohol consumption.

Earlier, Mindaugas Sinkevičius denied plagiarism, stating that he had written the dissertation independently and complied with academic standards.

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