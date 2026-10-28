The Cabinet of Ministers of Cyprus has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Interior on new rules for issuing building permits. The document is to be submitted to parliament for approval, Cyprus Mail reports.

Simplifying fee calculations

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the changes are intended to replace the current complex system with a simpler, clearer and more efficient model. In particular, the reform abolishes Cyprus’s geographical division into three categories with different cost coefficients.

The changes also provide for simplifying the methodology for calculating fees depending on the development category. The new rules are intended to abolish tiered charges linked to building floor area and land parcel subdivisions, as well as additional fees for external works. The document clarifies the deadlines for paying fees and establishes separate provisions for their refund.

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Accelerated permits

According to Ioannou, the main goal of the changes is to reduce procedural complexity, increase transparency and unify rules for citizens, construction industry professionals and authorities.

The minister also reported on the results of the accelerated procedure for low- and medium-risk projects. According to him, more than 3,000 building permits for single-family and two-family houses have already been issued, along with over 1,500 permits for apartment buildings with up to 20 apartments. They were processed within 80 working days.

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