Hijab restrictions in Azerbaijani schools spark protests — Al Jazeera

In Azerbaijan, an amendment to school uniform rules restricting clothing that authorities believe contradicts the “principle of secularism” has sparked protests. In some schools, students and staff who wear hijabs have begun to be barred from classes, Al Jazeera reports.

School clothing rules

The amendment to the description of uniforms for students at state general education institutions was adopted last month. It does not contain a direct ban on the Muslim headscarf, but imposes restrictions on clothing which, according to the government, does not comply with the secular principle of the state.

The state Azerbaijan Press Agency, APA, said the changes are intended to ensure a unified dress code in schools. At the same time, clothing reflecting the history, culture, national and moral values of the Azerbaijani people may be worn during holidays with the approval of the pedagogical council operating under the Ministry of Science and Education.

According to APA, these requirements are also intended to ensure that teachers comply with professional standards and to have a positive effect on the school’s reputation. Azerbaijan’s Constitution defines the country as a secular state and guarantees freedom of religion; about 96% of the population identify as Muslims.

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Boycotts and reaction in Turkey

Teacher Zahra Gasanova said she had been told that she could not wear a hijab at school. She called wearing a hijab a personal choice. Videos circulated on social media showing students hugging teachers and crying when they were barred from schools.

Local media reported that students at at least two schools boycotted lessons. Imprisoned journalist Polad Aslanov, convicted of treason in 2020 and serving a 113-year sentence, announced a hunger strike over the new requirements. His wife, Gulmira Aslanova, published the journalist’s appeal on Facebook, in which he said constitutional rights had been violated.

Protests and a social media campaign also spread to Turkey. Demonstrators gathered outside Azerbaijan’s consulate in Istanbul and called on the authorities in Baku to reconsider the decision. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, without naming Turkey, called for no interference in the country’s way of life.

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