In Italy, on November 4, people died in five separate workplace incidents near Lecce and Benevento, in Marghera near Venice, and in the provinces of Piacenza and Novara. This was reported by ANSA English.

Incidents in five locations

Near Lecce, 61-year-old construction company owner Rushani Bashkim, who was born in the Albanian city of Durrës and lived in Casarano, died. While working at a private residence, he was crushed by sliding gates that fell. Rescuers were unable to save the man.

In San Lucio del Sannio, in the province of Benevento, a young migrant worker from a non-EU country fell from a ladder at the premises of a company that processes inert materials and crushes stone.

At the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, a 34-year-old worker died of a heart attack while working inside a ship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Car collision and crane fall

In San Nicolò, in the province of Piacenza, a 54-year-old employee of the Iren company died. He was in a street utility pit in front of the entrance to a residential building, taking water meter readings, when he was hit by a car whose driver was maneuvering to enter a garage area.

Another incident occurred in Trecate, in the province of Novara. A metal crane boom fell on a 57-year-old worker at a construction site. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

Workplace death statistics

The day before, two workplace deaths were also reported in Italy. In Fabriano, in the Marche region, a 57-year-old worker died under a press at a cardboard factory. Another worker in the Lake Garda area was struck by a platform used to transport a crane that overturned.

According to Italy's National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL), 1,189 work-related deaths were registered in the country in 2025. This was 37 cases, or 3.02%, fewer than in 2024, but on average more than three workers died per day in the country.

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