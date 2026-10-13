Tel Aviv’s District Planning and Building Committee on Tuesday approved a project for a permanent embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Herzliya Pituah, Israel. The diplomatic mission’s building may be up to 15 stories high.

Offices and residences for diplomats

The approved plan provides for embassy offices as well as residences for the ambassador and diplomatic staff. The decision paves the way for the further implementation of the project for the permanent headquarters of the UAE diplomatic mission in Israel, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE were established after the signing of the Abraham Accords six years ago. The publication notes that relations between the two countries are affected by tensions in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The location for the embassy was chosen earlier

In October, The Jerusalem Post reported that the permanent embassy was planned to be built in Herzliya, citing confirmation from the city’s mayor, Yariv Fisher. According to him, the city intends to develop ties with the states participating in the Abraham Accords in education, transport, technology, tourism and environmental protection.

The Israel Land Authority had previously stated that the search for a land plot was difficult and involved negotiations with various parties. The request to find a permanent location for the embassy came from the office of Israel’s prime minister.

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