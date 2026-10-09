A Ukrainian woman detained in Kazakhstan at the request of Russia has been released from custody

Lyubov Rozhanska, a Ukrainian woman who was detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request, has been released from a detention center in Astana. She has already left the country and is on her way to Odesa.

According to her lawyer, Lyubov Rozhanska was detained on October 1 and released on October 4 after the statutory detention period expired.

After her release, the Ukrainian woman stayed at the Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan for several days. She was subsequently able to fly out of the country.

Lyubov Rozhanska flew to Astana from Istanbul to pick up her minor grandson and bring him back to Ukraine.

In 2021, Rozhanska’s daughter moved to Russia with the boy. Subsequently, the woman obtained Russian citizenship for herself and her son.

In 2025, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled that the child’s place of residence was Odesa. In the summer of 2026, relatives on the side of the mother’s new husband suggested handing the boy over to his grandmother.

However, it later emerged that as early as 2023, Russian law enforcement had opened a criminal case against Rozhanska. She was accused of attempting to abduct the child, and proceedings were initiated to extradite her to Russia.

Attorney Yuriy Pryanishnikov believes that Lyubov Rozhanska’s detention was a premeditated provocation by the Russian FSB with political undertones.

Meanwhile, Rozhanska’s grandson is on Ukraine’s list of children abducted by Russia.

The Ukrainian woman, now released, has left Kazakhstan and is heading to Odesa.

This was reported by lawyer Yuriy Pryanishnikov.

As a reminder, Lyubov Rozhanska, a Ukrainian citizen wanted by Russia, was detained in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. She was detained on October 1 at the airport during border control after arriving from Istanbul.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan asked the Kazakhstani authorities not to grant Russia’s request for the extradition of Lyubov Rozhanska. She was detained on October 1 at the Astana airport, where she had arrived to pick up her grandson, who was to be handed over to his Ukrainian father. Rozhanska is currently being held in a pretrial detention center, and Ukrainian diplomats are in contact with her lawyers.

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