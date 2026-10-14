Venezuela’s National Assembly has submitted to the Supreme Tribunal of Justice a draft reform of the Constitutional Law Against Hate, for Peaceful Coexistence and Tolerance. This was announced by parliament speaker Jorge Rodríguez.

Draft submitted for court review

Rodríguez announced the submission of the document in a post on social media platform X, without disclosing the content of the proposed changes. As Anadolu Agency reports, the reform has not yet been approved: before taking effect, it must undergo judicial review and legislative procedures.

The draft is expected to be put up for public discussion, after which lawmakers will hold a second discussion of the document. The initiative’s ultimate impact will depend on the wording ultimately approved by legislators and on how the law is applied in practice.

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Law has been in force since 2017

The law, adopted in 2017 under the rule of Nicolás Maduro, provides penalties for the promotion of or incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence. Human rights organizations have criticized its broad provisions, saying they could restrict freedom of expression and be used against political opponents and government critics.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez had previously called for a partial reform of the law, acknowledging concerns over its application, Venezuelan media report.

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