Ebola outbreak in DR Congo spreads to eighth province — TimesLIVE

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, an outbreak of the Bundibugyo ebolavirus has spread to North Ubangi province, which borders the Central African Republic. According to Reuters, as published by TimesLIVE, two health officials reported two confirmed cases of infection in the region.

The DRC authorities have not yet officially announced these cases. North Ubangi has become the eighth province affected by the current outbreak, which was declared in mid-May.

Situation in the provinces

Ituri province remains the epicentre of the outbreak, while the number of cases has also recently increased in North Kivu. Cases have also been confirmed in the provinces of South Kivu, Tshopo, Haut-Uele, Bas-Uele and South Ubangi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The current outbreak is the second largest among those recorded: more than 9,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths have been confirmed.

Suspected deaths in Wapinda

A North Ubangi health official told Reuters about a number of suspected deaths recently in the mining area of the Wapinda health zone, near the border with Bas-Uele province. Samples were sent for analysis to the provincial laboratory and to Kinshasa.

Cases linked to the outbreak have also been recorded outside the DRC. Uganda was declared Ebola-free in August. Kenya reported its first infection in early October and, on Wednesday, a second case in a close relative of the first patient.

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