In Kenya, a helicopter carrying five people, including State Secretary for Environment and Forestry Festus Ngeno, made an emergency landing during takeoff at a golf club in Kericho. There were no fatalities, the pilot was injured, and Ngeno was taken to hospital for examination, Nation Kenya reports.

Emergency landing after takeoff

The helicopter, registration number 5Y-FSK, belonging to the forestry department, made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff. The aircraft sustained significant damage: parts of the tail section and fuselage separated from the main structure, and the rotors were also damaged.

Witnesses said the helicopter struggled to gain altitude, began rocking in the air and tipped onto its right side. The incident occurred around noon during light rain. Witness John Kebaso said that before takeoff, the pilot left the cockpit and inspected the helicopter's tail section.

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Investigation into the incident

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Samuel Ndandi confirmed that the helicopter made an emergency landing during takeoff following technical problems. According to him, Ngeno and other government officials were on board after arriving in Kericho for an official event.

The pilot was taken to South Rift Hospital in Kericho. According to the publication's sources, Ngeno was initially also taken to this medical facility and was later transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu. Kericho County Police Commander Kivinda Kilonzo announced the start of an investigation; it is expected to be handled by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

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