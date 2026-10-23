French authorities have called on people who filmed scenes of looting last weekend to submit these video recordings for the investigation. The appeal is intended to help identify participants in the unrest across France.

Eyewitness materials

This concerns recordings made by eyewitnesses during episodes of looting. According to France 24, this unprecedented decision has already sparked discussion.

A video report lasting 2 minutes and 4 seconds was published on October 23, 2026, at 12:47. It was categorized under “France” and “French student protests.”

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Related materials

The page also features related videos about a curfew introduced in certain areas of Paris every evening until Monday morning, as well as about expectations of new protests.

Other materials include reports on French shop owners’ fears of possible new looting, student demonstrations despite school holidays, and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s meeting with leaders of political parties amid the unrest.

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