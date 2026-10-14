In Istanbul, Türkiye, heavy rain on Wednesday caused 1,277 flooding incidents and 15 landslides. Due to the severe weather, traffic across the city nearly came to a standstill.

Flooding and landslides

According to Daily Sabah, 1,277 flooding-related incidents were recorded in the city. The outlet also reported 15 landslides caused by the heavy downpour.

During the severe weather, 47 people became trapped. These incidents occurred when intense rainfall hit Istanbul on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Traffic

Daily Sabah describes the situation on the city’s roads as an almost complete standstill. The severe weather simultaneously made travel around Istanbul difficult and caused numerous flooding incidents.

The report concerns the consequences of heavy rain for urban infrastructure and people who could not independently leave the places where the severe weather caught them. The published data cover flooding, landslides and cases in which people needed assistance because of the downpour.

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